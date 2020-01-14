Democratic hopefuls take the debate stage tonight at Drake University

DES MOINES — Six Democratic candidates will take the stage Tuesday night at Drake University’s Sheslow Auditorium for the CNN/Des Moines Register presidential debate.

The candidates participating in the debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Tuesday marks the last debate before the Iowa caucus.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip will moderate the debate, along with Brianne Pfannenstiel, the Register’s chief politics reporter.

You can watch the debate from home tonight on CNN starting at 8 p.m.