ANKENY – Four Democratic presidential candidates stopped at Ankeny Saturday to meet with voters at a barbeque.

Ankeny Area Democrats hosted their annual Summerfest BBQ and Fundraiser. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the former governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper were there today.

Both took jabs at the president.

“We will bring back honesty and common decency back to the White House, and we will restore America’s role as the leader of the free world,” Hickenlooper said.