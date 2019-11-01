Democratic presidential candidates flock to Des Moines for Liberty & Justice Dinner

Who?

2020 Democratic candidates for president are swarming Des Moines in hopes of fundraising for their campaigns and earning your vote when the caucuses roll in on February 3.

Sen. Michael Bennet (Colorado)

Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey)

Governor Steve Bullock (Montana)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana)

Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro

Former Congressman John Delaney (Maryland)

Sen. Kamala Harris (California)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)

Tom Steyer

Andrew Yang

NOTE: Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas announced Friday before the event that he will be dropping out of the presidential race.

What?

The Iowa Democratic Party Liberty and Justice Celebration is an annual event to “show the strengths” of the Democratic Party as the nation heads into the 2020 elections.

When?

Friday’s event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Doors for the public opened at 4:30 p.m.

Where?

Wells Fargo Arena

233 Center St

Des Moines, IA, 50309