Democratic presidential candidates step up to the Des Moines Register Soapbox

DES MOINES — Several Democratic presidential candidates are speaking with voters on the Des Moines Register’s Soapbox during this year’s Iowa State Fair.

Steve Bullock

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock made his pitch to Iowa voters on why they should pick him as the Democratic presidential nominee.

“We expect more out of our preschoolers now than we do the president of the United States. And it’s more than just that. It’s about rejecting the crony capitalism that he’s created.” Steve Bullock, August 8, 2019

Bullock also spoke about:

His healthcare policy, which would build on the Affordable Care Act

The negative impact the trade war is having on American farmers

His success in the historically red state of Montana. Bullock said his success there would help him win battle ground states like Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin

Julián Castro

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro told fairgoers on Friday his solution to recent mass shootings.

“This morning, I did put out a policy proposal on combating white nationalism, domestic terrorism that includes gun safety legislation.” Julian Castro, August 9, 2019

In addition, Castro outlined other priorities if he is elected:

Roll out universal pre-Kindergarten for three and four year olds

Place undocumented immigrants, who haven’t committed a serious crime, on a pathway to citizenship

End family separation and detention

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang took the soapbox stage Friday.

He noted a reason behind the results of the 2016 election, in which Donald Trump won the presidential election.

“To me, the driving force behind Donald Trump’s victory was that we automated away four million manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri and 40,000 right here in Iowa.” Andrew Yang, August 9, 2019

Yang also noted how he could help the economy:

Give every American $1,000 a month., also known as a citizen’s dividend.

Move some military spending towards infrastructure

Wang also proposed the IRS filing out people’s taxes for them, and allow people to sign off on their return



