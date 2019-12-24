Dense fog grounds flights in Chicago

Dense fog has impacted flights to and from Chicago O’Hare and Midway International Airports.

Both airports were forced to ground flights on Tuesday morning. Flights remain grounded at O’Hare until 9:30 a.m. according to the FAA.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Chicago metro until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Visibility has been as low as a quarter mile.

Multiple flights from Des Moines International Airport to Chicago have been impacted already Tuesday morning.

Stay with Local 5 as we continue to keep you updated on this advisory and all holiday travel.