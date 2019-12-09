‘Deplorable’ conditions: ARL crews rescue over 100 animals from roadside zoo

MANCHESTER — A rescue mission for over 100 animals in “deplorable” conditions lasted the entire day Monday.

Cricket Hollow Zoo allegedly kept animals, ranging from black bears to mice, in unkempt conditions, according to a press release from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Monday’s rescue was made possible after Acting Chief Justice David S. Wiggins of the Iowa Supreme Court denied the owners’ attempt to “derail the animal’s rescue” on an appeal, according to the press release.

Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig ruled in favor of the Animal Legal Defense Fund on November 25, finding that Cricket Hollow Zoo had “chronically neglected” the animals.

Chief Justice Wiggins’ decision was made on December 4.

Animals being rescued from these conditions include:

two black bears

three cavies

four skunks

three coyotes

multiple raccoons

a wallaby

three baboons

rabbits

hamsters

gerbils

rats

fish

birds (finches, parakeets and pigeons)

The ARL will be bringing in the following animals back to Des Moines for treatment, rehabilitation and eventual adoption or sanctuary placement:

3 cats

33 rats

27 mice

11 raccoons

5 miniature horses

3 donkeys

fish

pigs

There could be more animals, the ARL said in their press release.

A third lawsuit filed by the Animal Legal Defense Fund against the zoo effectively shut the zoo down.

The press release says a previous lawsuit against Cricket Hollow Zoo set a “critical legal precedent: that the Endangered Species Act applies to listed species in captivity, as wells as those in the wild.”

This lawsuit was decided in 2016 by the U.S. Court for the North District of Iowa and affirmed by the Eighth Circuit in 2018. It specifically concerned the treatment of four tigers and three lemurs.

Another lawsuit resulted in the rescue of two African lionesses.

Cricket Hollow Zoo’s exhibitor license was revoked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Dec. 2017 after the Animal Legal Defense Fund sued the USDA for reissuing the license “despite the numerous violations the government agency had issued against the roadside zoo.”

According to the press release, the owners of the zoo appealed the decision and the revocation appeal is pending.

