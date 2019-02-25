Des Moines announces snow removal plan that impacts downtown life

DES MOINES -For the first time since 2010, Des Moines Public Works crews will be working this week to remove excess snow buildup from downtown Des Moines streets and sidewalks.

Removing excess snow buildup will allow vehicles to park closer to the curb and make it easier for pedestrians to access sidewalks and street-level businesses. Starting Tuesday at 5 p.m., downtown residents, employees and visitors are encouraged to park in parking garages rather than parking on the street.

In order to allow crews space to operate, Des Moines Police will begin towing vehicles parked in front of emergency no parking signs. Emergency no parking signs will be placed along snow loading routes throughout the week, 24 hours prior to enforcement for that route. Each sign will restrict on-street parking for a designated period of time.

The process of loading snow into trucks for removal is expected to generate more noise than usual. Crews will be working day and overnight shifts, aiming to have all excess snow removed within the next week, weather permitting