Des Moines apartment fire early Wednesday morning

An early morning fire has displaced residents at the Birchwood Apartments. Those are located just north of Martin Luther King Parkway and Euclid in Des Moines.

Chief Brown Steve with the Des Moines Fire Department says that the fire is now out, but the second and third floors are unlivable right now. It’s unclear how many residents are displaced.

Red Cross is also on scene responding.

It is unclear what started the fire at this time. Stay with Local 5 as we continue to update you on this developing story.