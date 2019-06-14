Des Moines approves settlement in police racial profiling case

The City of Des Moines will pay out $75,000 to settle a racial profiling lawsuit filed against two officers with the Des Moines Police Department.

Montray Little and Jared Clinton sued Officers Kyle Thies and Natalie Heinemann in August 2018, saying the Des Moines Police Department profiled them during a traffic stop in July 2018 and were never given a reason as to why they were pulled over.

“They were stopped. They were searched. They were detained, and they were humiliated,” Iowa-Nebraska NAACP President Betty Andrews said at the time.

In a settlement agreement approved by the Des Moines City Council on May 20, Little and Clinton agreed to a $75,000 settlement regarding the traffic stop “and any resultant damages, including personal injury.”

$25,000 each will be paid to Little and Clinton, with the remaining $25,000 being paid to the Parrish Law Firm.