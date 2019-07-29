Des Moines Art Center – All About the Love

After hundreds of Iowans came out to see an iconic train pass through a handful of towns earlier this month, Union Pacific's iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 will be going back through Iowa again during its return trip home to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A comprehensive route map and tour schedule, including No. 4014’s GPS location tracking information is available at upsteam.com. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.