DES MOINES — The city of Des Moines is awarded $1.8 million dollars by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help end youth homelessness.

According to a press release, the money will go to supporting community housing programs that provide rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes.

H.U.D. says it is giving out $75 million dollars to 23 cities across the country. This is apart of the department’s Youth Homeless Demonstration Program.