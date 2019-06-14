Des Moines Beer Week 2019 celebrates local breweries

Des Moines Beer Week will be held from June 14 – 23. The week-long celebration will host a variety of events that promote and celebrate the growing craft beer industry in Des Moines. The list of featured events includes:

• DSM Beer Week Kick-Off Party on Friday, June 14 at 4 p.m.

• Iowa Craft Brew Festival on Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m.

• Tapped in Tasting on Friday, June 21 at 5 p.m.

• Confluence Beerwood Derby on Saturday, June 22 at 12 p.m.

Other local breweries and businesses will also be hosting events throughout ‘Beer Week’ that range from bar crawls, beer yoga, giant pong tournaments and more.

For a full list of events and ticket information, go to the Des Moines Beer Week website.