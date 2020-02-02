Des Moines bustling as Iowa Caucus nears

The countdown is on until the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus officially kicks off the 2020 Presidential Primary race.

DES MOINES — The Iowa Caucus is two days away, which means the masses have descended on Des Moines.

Keep a lookout these next couple of days; you never know who you might see out-and-about.

National and international media has arrived, candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final pitches to caucus-goers and caucus observers are here wondering what it is about Iowa that creates such a buzz.

“It’s just such an exciting time,” Kathy Minard said. “The start of the campaign.”

Minard flew in from St. Louis Saturday morning to observe the caucus.

The added spotlight helped businesses around the city.

“It really gives people an opportunity to see what’s going on in Iowa and in Des Moines,” Java Joes owner Tim Brehm said.

Demonstrators also took advantage of all the press in town at a climate action parade downtown Saturday.

Demonstrators march in Climate Crisis Parade on Feb. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, IA.

“Des Moines is the center of the earth through Monday,” Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said.

So if you’re a local, an out-of-stater or an international guest, get ready. The countdown is on until Iowa’s first-in-the-nation contest officially kicks off the 2020 Presidential Primary race.

