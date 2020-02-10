Des Moines City Council approves grant to improve skywalk security

DES MOINES — The City Council has approved a $25,000 grant to improve security in the downtown skywalks.

The grant comes after increased activity in the skywalks at night. The $25,000 from the city is paired with an additional $25,000 contributed by Polk County and $125,000 from Operation Downtown.

The initial plan is to install five new camera/sensing pods in strategic locations throughout the skywalk system, to be determined by the Skywalk Association and the Des Moines Police Department. Each of those pods will have four cameras, two heat detection sensors, two TV monitors and two two-way speakers.