Des Moines City Council approves several major projects Monday night

DES MOINES— Monday was a busy night for the Des Moines City Council as they approved several major projects, including moving forward on bringing a $60 million soccer stadium to the metro.

The council made the final approval of a controversial zoning code that would require new homes to be at least 1,100 to 1,800 square feet depending on the number of stories and location of the home. This code would also require new builds to have a single-vehicle garage or shed. Read more about this zoning code here.

A proposal to continue renovations on the old Franklin Junior High School was also given the final go ahead. This would transform the school into an entertainment center that features a hotel, bar, restaurants, meeting rooms and more. You can read previous coverage on this project here.

The council also unanimously approved a development agreement that would allow the sale of land along southwest 14th St. South of MLK Parkway for a stadium that would bring the United Soccer League to Des Moines. You can read previous coverage on this topic here.