Des Moines City Councilman Chris Coleman announces retirement

DES MOINES — City Councilman Chris Coleman will not seek a seventh term on Des Moines’ City Council.

Coleman was first elected to the council in spring 1998 as an At-Large Councilman following Preston Daniels’ election to mayor. He won full terms to the council in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Coleman has served as the president of the Better Business Bureau of Iowa since 2004.

“As I step back into private life, I am grateful to everyone who has helped me, supported me, and challenged me to be better,” Coleman said in a statement. “I especially thank my wife, Marcie, and children for putting up with 20 years of missed suppers and nights and weekends away from home serving our citizens. I am the luckiest man I know because I live in the best city in the world and still have the love of family and friends.”