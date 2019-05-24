Local News

Des Moines city crews working to prevent further flooding

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:23 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:23 PM CDT

Des Moines city crews working to prevent further flooding

About an inch or rain was dumped on Des Moines overnight, and the city's public works department is focused on making sure streets aren't flooded with water.

Whether it's tree branches or leaves, cleaning out storm drains is the key. 

"We put crews out there routinely, every time it rains," said Jonathan Gano with Public Works. "But it does tend to accumulate every time people mow their yards."

Local 5's Erica Rankin tagged along with city crews as they cleared storm drains ahead of additional rounds of rain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected