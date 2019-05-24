Des Moines city crews working to prevent further flooding Video

About an inch or rain was dumped on Des Moines overnight, and the city's public works department is focused on making sure streets aren't flooded with water.

Whether it's tree branches or leaves, cleaning out storm drains is the key.

"We put crews out there routinely, every time it rains," said Jonathan Gano with Public Works. "But it does tend to accumulate every time people mow their yards."

Local 5's Erica Rankin tagged along with city crews as they cleared storm drains ahead of additional rounds of rain.