Des Moines city leaders to consider gun ordinance

DES MOINES – After first floating the idea a few weeks ago, Des Moines city leaders will discuss a gun ordinance that is aimed to “substantially increase public safety.”

According to the Des Moines City Council agenda for Monday afternoon, city leaders will discuss whether or not to ban large-capacity magazines and trigger activators. A large-capacity magazine is a detachable ammunition feeding device for a firearm with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds. A trigger activator is a bump-stock-like accessory that is attached to a semi-automatic firearm so that the trigger resets and continues firing without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter.

The ordinance will make it illegal to possess either item within the city of Des Moines. The ordinance will give Des Moines residents 90 days to comply. Magazines and trigger activators must be surrendered to the police department. Anyone who does not comply with the new ordinance, if it is enacted, will be guilty of a simple misdemeanor or be punished by a civil penalty.