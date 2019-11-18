Des Moines County deputy injured in Monday crash

DES MOINES COUNTY — A deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office collided with a semi on Monday afternoon, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol was called to assist with a motor vehicle crash around 12:15 p.m. Monday on DMC Highway 79 west of Jimtown Road, between Middletown and Lake Geode, in Des Moines County.

According to a news release, the crash occurred between a semi tractor-trailer and a Dodge Durango driven by a Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

Early investigation details show that on-duty Des Moines County Deputy Lieutenant Clint Williams, 51, was eastbound on DMC Highway 79 when he crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic.

At the same time, a semi pulling a grain trailer was westbound driven by 60-year-old Larry Fraise. Lieutenant Williams struck the semi in the rear driver side of the tractor unit.

Lieutenant Williams was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Fraise was uninjured.

The Iowa State Patrol will be conducting the Technical Investigation for the crash.