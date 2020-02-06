Court documents: Suspect in domestic dispute charged at police with a stick

Officer Alycia Peterson used a stun gun on Ryan Mathews, but he "forcible grabbed" her, according to court documents.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect shot while struggling with Des Moines police officers has been charged with assault.

Polk County court records say 34-year-old Ryan Mathews is charged with two counts of assault on an officer and one of harassment. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Officers were sent Friday to an apartment complex at 1441 Capitol Avenue to check a report about a domestic dispute involving a threat. The court records say Mathews charged Officer Charlie Negrete with a stick when he arrived at the apartment.

Officer Alycia Peterson used a stun gun on Mathews, but he “forcibly grabbed” her, according to court documents.

Because the incident happened so close to Capitol View Elementary School as students were arriving, a Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson told Local 5 that security personnel was present.