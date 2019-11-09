Des Moines murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas and charged with murder

One suspect wanted in a Des Moines homicide has been arrested in Las Vegas.

According to police, 39-year-old Nicky Beery and 38-year-old Sarah Hupp were determined to have been at the scene or near the scene of the homicide where 43-year-old James Charles Moss, Jr. died from serious injuries.

On Friday, Beery was located and arrested by the Las Vegas, NV Police Department on a Material Witness warrant that had been issued in connection to this investigation.

Des Moines Police traveled to Las Vegas on Saturday to interview Beery and Sunday morning a warrant charging Beery with Murder in the First Degree was issued.

Extradition proceedings will begin to return Beery to Des Moines.