Des Moines hosts water festival

DES MOINES – Water quality has been debated by state and local lawmakers for the last two years.

Now, the Iowa Water Festival wants to let people know about the quality of the water in our state. It did so throughout educational activities, art and music. Artists with Iowa roots Christine Curry and Sarah Spain created the festival to improve the quality of life in Iowa.

They say more than 750 of the state’s waterways do not meet clean water standards. So, the festival focused on ways to improve that and restore land fertility.