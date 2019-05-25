Des Moines hosts ‘We Will Brunch You’ Event at Brenton Skating Plaza

DES MOINES – If you were looking to start your weekend with some sweet and savory eats, heading over to Brenton Skating Plaza was a good life decision.



That’s where you’d find some of the top restaurants and chefs in the metro preparing brunch time treats.



The event is called “We Will Brunch You,” and about 1,000 people were expected to trickle in throughout the day. Ten percent of all the ticket proceeds will go to Eat Greater Des Moines. That helps farmers pay for gas and signage for their farms and add amenities to their restaurants.



”These guys are creative in what they do with this stuff,” said Shawn Majerus, the event’s director. “They got the best products, they got the best chefs, and it’s just amazing. You can smell it in the air. My stomach is just growling, smelling all the great foods that are going on.”



Organizers hope to host a similar event either later this year or next year. They say it could be at Brenton Skating Plaza again or at one of the restaurants that was at the showcase this year.