Des Moines man accused of sexually abusing children, giving them drugs

DES MOINES — A man is behind bars on charges of giving drugs to and sexually abusing children.

Officers arrested 66-year-old Jessie Joseph Gonzales, In court documents associated with this case, police said Gonzales sexually abused a 12-year-old girl after giving her marijuana.

Another court document states Gonzales approached a 13-year-old girl while she was asleep on a couch and proceeded to sexually abuse her.

Gonzales also frequently provided marijuana to children staying at his house, according to court documents.

Gonzales is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree sexual abuse, 3rd-degree sexual abuse and three counts of drug distribution to a person under 18. His bond has been set at $200,000.