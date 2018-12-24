Des Moines man arrested, accused of animal torture Video

DES MOINES - A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail, facing a string of felony charges.

Police were first called to the 1900 block of East Bell Avenue around 1 a.m., when a neighbor heard a dog yelping for help. Police went to check on things, but no one was home.

Detectives thought they spotted a body in the window, but found a large dog's body in a trash bag. Eventually, police caught up with the owner, and they're still trying to figure out what happened.

"At this point, there's really no answer to what was going on," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. "No one else was in the home, but we did learn that there were three children living there inside that house and the living conditions there were absolutely filthy and not fit for anyone else to be living there."

Those children are now in the custody of the Department of Human Services. Police say they'll be kept with other relatives at least until the holidays are over.