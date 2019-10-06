Des Moines man arrested for false imprisonment, domestic assault

DES MOINES — A man is in custody after being arrested for allegedly holding his wife against her will and beating her, police say.

Matthew Allen Sites, 39, of Des Moines was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly keeping his wife, Molly Sites, in the basement of his home against her will while he repeatedly assaulted her.

Sites has been charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assault and willful injury. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

