DES MOINES – A Des Moines man is in jail after sexually assaulting a boy and attempting to entice another.

39-year-old Loren Lewis was arrested on Saturday by Des Moines police for Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and two counts of Enticing a Minor.

Police say Lewis tried to entice an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy in a secluded area in the 1400 block of Geil Avenue. Only one of the boys was sexually assaulted.

Lewis is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $22,000 bond.