Des Moines man charged with insurance fraud

DES MOINES — A man has been charged with insurance fraud after providing multiple insurers with false information, according to the Iowa Insurance Division.

44-year-old Gabriel Cullom of Des Moines was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on September 1, but was released after posting bond.

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau said Cullom was charged with three counts of Fraudulent Submissions and two counts of Theft in the Fourth Degree.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.