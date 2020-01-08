Des Moines man pleads guilty following insurance fraud investigation

DES MOINES — A Des Moines man recently pleaded guilty, after the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau claimed he engaged in fraudulent insurance practices.

Local 5 reported Gabriel Cullom was accused of providing insurers with false information, according to the Iowa Insurance Division. They said an investigation into Cullom began in April 2019.

In a statement, the Iowa Insurance Division said Cullom received $945 in fines, a deferred judgement and two years probation.

Leaders said Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.

