Des Moines man survives gunshot to the head after bullet travels through wall

A Des Moines man caught a very lucky break in a shooting incident last night, according to Des Moines police.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of 27th street in the Drake neighborhood last night after a gunshot was reported. Police say a bullet was fired from one room of the house into another through a wall. The bullet struck a man in the head, but police say he will be fine.

“It’s remarkable when you think about the injury,” Des Moines P.D. public information officer Paul Parizek said. “Had that bullet not gone through that wall, we’d probably be telling you a different story right now. But he did receive a gunshot injury to the head, and doctors were able to retrieve the bullet.”

Police say they’re investigating the incident as an accidental and unintentional shooting, but they haven’t ruled out possible criminal charges in the future.