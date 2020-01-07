Des Moines may loosen “strict” Airbnb regulations

DES MOINES — It’s an ongoing discussing between Des Moines Airbnb hosts and their neighbors who want some of them to just stop doing it.

Last fall, the city passed new regulations that make it harder for people to rent out their homes short-term after some neighbors registered complaints.

Monday night, the City held a meeting to discuss a proposal that would scale back on some of those regulations. Particularly, the City is looking to remove a regulation that requires that people who rent out a short-term property live there for most of the year.

Airbnb host Brad Podray falls into that category. Podray currently rents out six properties by himself and six with a partner. He says he acquires “fixer-uppers” and invests in them by renovating them and renting them out to people eager to visit the capital city.

“We get tons of people from all over the world to Des Moines,” said Podray.

That regulation that requires people to live in their properties in order to rent them out, and other regulations passed last fall, are the reason hosts like Podray say it’s getting harder to show people what the city has to offer.

But people like David Schlarmann, who is a board member for the Sherman Hill Neighborhood Association, say regulations like that help keep the neighborhoods tight-knit communities.

“The more people we have that actually live in our neighborhoods longer term, that invest in our neighborhoods, that attend our association meetings, that get involved, I think the better,” said Schlarmann.

SuAnn Donovann, the Neighborhood Inspection Administrator with the City of Des Moines, says she feels the current proposal strikes a good compromise.

“Staff came up with what we think is a good balance between hosts being allowed to have short-term rentals and protecting the neighborhoods against bad actors,” said Donovan.

The newly-proposed ordinance will be presented to the Des Moines Planning and Zoning Commission on January 16 and will be brought to the council on February 10.