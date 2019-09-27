Des Moines may lose some control of water supply

DES MOINES — Plans proposed Thursday look to create a new regional water utility board to sell water to the Des Moines metro area.

The Des Moines Water Works Board of Trustees released a proposal for increasing regional participation in water production called the Central Iowa Water Works (CIWW).

DMWW said they paid for a financial analysis to be conducted on the idea.

That study found using one central water treatment would be cheaper than local municipalities building their own in the long run.

The plan rolled out Thursday is preliminary.

DMWW said they welcome feedback from surrounding communities on how the plan can be improved.

According to officials at DMWW, the CIWW would not get rid of the Water Works or local utilities.

It would act as a separate entity and board to help decide wholesale rates of water and plan future infrastructure expansion.

Local water utilities would still be in charge of setting retail rates for doing things like reading water meters, fixing water main breaks, etc.

Local 5 will continue to follow developments in this story and update you as they come.