Des Moines moving forward with multi-million dollar sewer project

Residents in Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood have routinely seen their homes flood during the worst of Iowa’s storms.

The City of Des Moines is now working toward a plan to overhaul the area’s sewer system.

“City Engineering and Public Works staff went back and updated the plan to incorporate stormwater detention within the plan,” said City Engineer Steven Naber. “This actually stores water and reduces peak flows downstream through the system.”

