Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 1930 Francis Ave. at approximately 3:46 p.m. Saturday.

The victim at the scene is a 45-year-old man. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and the Crime Scene Investigation unit is processing the scene for evidence. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.