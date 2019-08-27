Des Moines Parks and Rec looking for volunteers

DES MOINES– Des Moines Parks and Recreation needs hundreds of volunteers to count and survey trail users this September as part of the National Bicycle and Pedestrian Documentation Project.

“It helps us get grants,” said Jen Fletcher with Des Moine Parks and Recreation. “So that way when we’re trying to get money to help maintain and build more trails we have valid data. We’re not just estimating, well we think four people use the trails, obviously that’s low, but you know we can say a million people use the Kruidenier Trail, 500,000 use the Walnut Creek Trail.”

Volunteers can earn $10 as Bike Ped Bucks as a thank you or sign-up for multiple shifts and receive a free Mayor’s Annual Ride and Run Registration.

Volunteers are needed September 10th and 11th from 4:15 to 7:30 pm and September 14th from 11:15 am to 2:30 pm.

If you are interested in signing up, register here.