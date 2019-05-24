Local News

Des Moines Parks & Rec updates pool plans following storms

Posted: May 24, 2019 03:21 PM CDT

The Memorial Day Weekend plan for Des Moines Parks and Recreation was to open Northwest Aquatic Center to the public beginning Saturday. 

However, due to storm damage at the park, Teachout Aquatic Center (2601 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317) will now open for the season on Saturday.

 All city pools and aquatic centers will open June 1.

