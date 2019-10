DES MOINES — Two individuals robbed a convenience store in the 2900 block of Douglas Avenue on the night of October 20.





They fled the scene on foot and are still missing.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two is asked to call Detective Jason Hays at 515-237-1552.

You may also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com