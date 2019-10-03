Des Moines Police capture prolific alleged burglar

DES MOINES – Des Moines Police officers have captured one of the city’s most prolific alleged burglars.

Officers took Justus Flactiff into custody early Thursday afternoon. Flactiff was wanted on 10 burglary warrants. Police say he is also a suspect involved in over 30 additional cases, all in the downtown Des Moines area.

The department used ATVs, gators, K9s, and officers on foot to find Flactiff, who was originally spotted at 5:00 Thursday morning. Police arrested him early the same afternoon around 12:15 p.m. deep in the woods south of downtown.

Pictures courtesy Des Moines Police Department.