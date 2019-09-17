Des Moines Police Department kept busy during Friday the 13th with full moon

DES MOINES — A house exploded, a body was found at a QuikTrip, a car crashed into a building, a suspect fled from police leading to an officer-involved shooting and a child was struck by a car.

That is just a quick summary of what all happened on Friday (the 13th), which also happened to land on a full moon. It’s a double-whammy for the superstitious.

It started getting crazy early Friday morning. Here’s what all happened throughout the day:

House explodes

A home explosion led to evacuations by the Des Moines Fire Department, Police Department and MidAmerican energy. The call came in around 3:15 a.m.

The home was located in the 1100 block of Arthur Avenue, just a few blocks away from Grand View University. Residents in a one-block radius were evacuated. No one was hurt in the incident.

Body rolled in wheelchair to QuikTrip

A body was rolled in a wheelchair and left at the QuikTrip on MLK Parkway around 4:30 a.m. Police investigating the incident believe the death could be a drug overdose.

Des Moines police say the two men who brought the body inside the store are not in custody, but were interviewed as witnesses.

Man crashed car into building

A man crashed his car into the General Fire and Safety Building early Friday morning.

Police say an officer saw the vehicle driving northbound on East 14th and Guthrie at a high rate of speed. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the vehicle crashed into the building.

Officer-involved shooting

An armed man was injured following an officer-involved shooting. Police identified him as 26-year-old Bryan Tyler Norris.

The incident happened near the 2300 block of Terrace Road around noon. Officers responded to complaints regarding a homeless camp when they encountered 10 people in the area.

Norris ran from police once they identified his true name and learned an arrest warrant was issued. He jumped into the Raccoon River to avoid arrest. He emerged with a shovel and a large, machete-style knife.

He was shot by an officer and transported to a hospital for surgery.

Child struck by car

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a car Friday afternoon near SW 9th & Spring Street.

Witness reports say the boy was walking on the sidewalk when he unexpectedly ran into the street. Officers have determined that there is no evidence of excessive speed or impairment on the driver’s part. They also ruled out distracted driving.

The boy died from his injuries on Sunday.