Des Moines police investigate single-car crash Video

DES MOINES - Police say a driver on Hubbell Avenue hit a pole and flipped their car over on Sunday afternoon. Police say three people were inside of the car at the time.

One person was taken to the hospital, and two others who were also in the car ran away from the crash site.

"The city can do so much put multi mullion dollars into other intersections and bad traffic areas in other parts of town but can't put a dime in here. to either slow down the traffic or use something as a baracade to property owners along Hubbell Avenue," said Jerry Walker, a neighbor.

Police are still trying to track down the two people who left the scene.