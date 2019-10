DES MOINES – Des Moines Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Des Moines man as a homicide.

Police responded to a report of a dispute at 2928 E. Walnut St. early Saturday morning around 1:07 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found an injured man inside. Medics took him to MercyOne Hospital where he died.

The man’s name is being withheld at the request of his family.