Des Moines police investigating Thursday morning stabbing

DES MOINES — A man is fighting for his life Thursday following an early-morning stabbing in Des Moines.

Officers were called to the corner of Fulton Drive and Indianola Avenue after 7 a.m. Thursday. They said the call originally came in as a fall, but when they arrived they saw a victim with a probable stab wound.

The Des Moines Fire Department said the victim was stabbed in the neck.

The man was transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said they have found a suspect, and is being interviewed by detectives.

