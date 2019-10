DES MOINES – Des Moines police are investigating a shooting Saturday on the city’s north side.

The Des Moines Police Department tells Local 5 they were called to the area near 1st Street and Euclid Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.