Des Moines police investigating suspicious death after finding human remains

DES MOINES — Police officers are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found near SW 16th St and MLK Pkwy.

According to officers, detectives received information on Tuesday about a possible death at a homeless camp in a wooded area south of the intersection.

Detectives quickly arrived at the scene to begin searching the area. Around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, detectives discovered what they believe to be human remains in the area.

Crime scene perimeter established by the Des Moines Police Department after human remains found near SW 16th St and MLK Pkwy

Police say they immediately contacted the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office to assist with the investigation. Currently, a forensic excavation of the area is being conducted.

Police say access to the area near SW 16th St and MLK Pkwy is strictly restricted. Additionally, public access along SW 16th Street is limited.

