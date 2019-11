Des Moines Police are looking for 12 year old Faraj Dabi.

DES MOINES — Des Moines police are looking for leads in finding a child who hasn’t been seen for at least several days.

Officers said 12-year-old Faraj Dabi was last seen near the corner of 30th Street and Urbandale Avenue and reported missing on Monday.

He’s described as 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 100 lbs, according to police.

If anyone knows where Dabi may be, you’re asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.