Des Moines police looking for individuals that may have information on homicide investigation

DES MOINES – Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Des Moines man as a homicide.

Detectives identified two individuals that may have relevant information in the investigation.

Sarah Hupp

Nicky Beery

Detectives determined that Des Moines residents Nicky Joe Beery, 39, and Sarah Elizabeth Hupp, 38, were at the scene of the homicide at or near the time that the homicide occurred.

Detectives want to interview Beery and Hupp as witnesses. They are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Detective Matt Towers at 515-283-4981 or the Des Moines Police Department Communication Center at 515-283-4811.

You can also submit anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online.

Police responded to a report of a dispute at 2928 E. Walnut St. early Saturday morning around 1:07 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found an injured man inside. Medics took him to MercyOne Hospital where he died.

The man’s name is being withheld at the request of his family.