Des Moines police looking for man who may know information about a deadly shooting

DES MOINES — Investigators want the public’s help with finding a person in regards to an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to Des Moines Police, 35-year-old Marshall Salvador Wilkerson has a Material Witness warrant. Wilkerson is known by his nickname “Salvy.”

According to police, on June 28, Wilkerson was present with Earl Caldwell in the 1700 block of 22nd Street when Caldwell was shot and killed. Detectives believe that Wilkerson has critical information related to this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wilkerson is asked to call the DMPD at 515-283-4811, Det. Brad Youngblut at 515-237-1468, or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. You may also submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.