Des Moines police looking for individual connected to triple homicide

DES MOINES — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual they say is connected to a triple homicide investigation in which two suspects have already been arrested and charged.
A material witness warrant has been issued for 16-year-old Leontreal Jones in the killings of 15-year-old Thayne Wright, 19-year-old Devonte Swanks and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks.
Devonte and Malachi are brothers and residents of 619 E. Hackley, and Wright was visiting a friend, according to police.
First responders responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Hackley Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. Officers arrived on scene and found the three teens deceased in the home with gunshot wounds.
According to the Des Moines Police Department, Jones also has been issued an active arrest warrant for Robbery in the First Degree related to a Jan. 30 armed robbery in the 2500 block of Clarkson.
19-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. and 20-year-old Daishawn Gills have already been charged in both the robbery and triple homicide cases.
“Investigative leads indicate that Jones has been in both Des Moines and the Chicago area since the murders,” DMPD said in a statement.
Anyone with any information regarding Jones’ current or recent locations is asked to call 911.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.