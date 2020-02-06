Des Moines police looking for individual connected to triple homicide

DES MOINES — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual they say is connected to a triple homicide investigation in which two suspects have already been arrested and charged.

A material witness warrant has been issued for 16-year-old Leontreal Jones in the killings of 15-year-old Thayne Wright, 19-year-old Devonte Swanks and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks.

Devonte and Malachi are brothers and residents of 619 E. Hackley, and Wright was visiting a friend, according to police.

First responders responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Hackley Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. Officers arrived on scene and found the three teens deceased in the home with gunshot wounds.

15-year-old Thayne Wright (left), 19-year-old Devonte Swanks (middle) and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks (right) have been identified as victims in a Des Moines triple homicide

According to the Des Moines Police Department, Jones also has been issued an active arrest warrant for Robbery in the First Degree related to a Jan. 30 armed robbery in the 2500 block of Clarkson.

19-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. and 20-year-old Daishawn Gills have already been charged in both the robbery and triple homicide cases.

19-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr (L); 20-year-old Daishawn Gills (R)

“Investigative leads indicate that Jones has been in both Des Moines and the Chicago area since the murders,” DMPD said in a statement.

Anyone with any information regarding Jones’ current or recent locations is asked to call 911.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.