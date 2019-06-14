Des Moines Police need your help in a hit-and-run case

DES MOINES – A man was sent to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday night.

According to Des Moines police, they got a call to respond to a car vs. pedestrian crash in the 1600 block of E. Grand Avenue. Responding officers arrived to find 56-year-old Des Moines resident Paul Edward Williams, in the street, critically injured. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported Williams to Methodist Hospital, where he is receiving care. His condition has been upgraded to serious.

The vehicle that struck Williams fled the scene prior to first responders arriving. The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. At this time, investigators are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a maroon-colored sedan with front bumper and windshield damage. Investigators are in the process of examining evidence at the scene, gathering surveillance video from the area, and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370. You may also submit a tip through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.