Des Moines police officer injured after car hits Highway Helper, DMPD patrol vehicles on I-235

DES MOINES — A Des Moines police officer is recovering from a minor arm injury after another car struck a Highway Helper vehicle on I-235 Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the westbound I-235 lanes near University Avenue.

An officer sustained a minor arm injury after a driver failed to move over and crashed into an Iowa Department of Transportation Highway Helper vehicle and a Des Moines Police Department patrol car, according to a DMPD Facebook post.

Des Moines police want to remind everyone to slow down, keep your head up, and move over when you encounter any scene where first responders are providing aid.